If you’re a fan of the Duggar clan, you know that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married in front of a few hundred of their closest friends back in November.

Naturally, Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding was televised, but one got the feeling watching the rather slapdash TV special that the entire story wasn’t being told.

Now, TLC is taking viewers back in time in an effort to connect the dots and get still more mileage out of a single wedding.

Yes, producers are throwing a middle finger at narrative conventions and structuring Counting On Season 3 like the first family-friendly Tarantino movie.

According to the latest preview for the third season of the Duggar kids’ spin-off series, the show will offer viewers an extended flashback in order to fill us in on the run-up to Jinger’s wedding.

In the trailer above, we get to see Jinger’s first-kiss jitters, as she receives advice from her sisters.

(“Either her initiates, or you initiate it,” Jill Duggar offers, somewhat un-helpfully.)

“It’s like, this is happening,” Seewald says (playfully … we think) at one point.

“Jeremy’s stealing her. What are we gonna do with ourselves?”

