These ladies went from interviewing celebs on the red carpet to working the carpet themselves at the Golden Globes. Catch up with Tracey Edmonds, Karrueche Tran and Zuri Hall…

Karrueche Tran is living out her dreams these days. She put the re-ignited beef with Chris Brown behind her and hit the Golden Globes red carpet as an E! fashion correspondent. Whoever her agent/team is needs a raise.

After announcing alongside Ross Matthews the celebs who were pulling up in the parking lot before they hit the red carpet, Kae showed off her hot pink Dolce & Gabbana look.

#GlamBot #globes @nigelbarker A video posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:21am PST

A video posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

E! Correspondent Zuri Hall showed up in a Fouad Sarkis dress to work the carpet:

While we’re loving her makeup, the hair is a no-go for us. The dress fits her body like a glove …read more

Read more here:: YBF