  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Vanderpump Rules Season 5 Episode 10 Recap: What’s a Misogynist?

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

On Vanderpump Rules Season 5 Episode 10, the drama continued in Montauk for Stassi’s birthday, with tempers rising hotter than temperatures.

Back in La La Land, Lala Kent finally surfaced, but Lisa was so taken aback by the slew of recent rumors that she pondered a change.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know Stassi is single, but not exactly ready to mingle following the end of her last relationship.

Her confidence is at an all-time low, she explains:

“[Like,] ‘Well, I spray tan once a week. I love a good blowout, and my exercise is shopping online.’ … Oh, my God, who would date me?”

A fair question, if you pitch yourself that way.

Katie told Stassi to get her flirt on, but Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute distracted her when they committed a major clambake faux pas.

“I don’t really eat fish,” Scheana whined about the food. “You shouldn’t eat anything with claws. I mean, are you going to eat a cat?”

Stassi luckily got a second chance to “flex her single muscle” as Katie put it when she found herself alone with a hot guy in a hot tub.

“I hate to …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5141 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *