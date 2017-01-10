On Vanderpump Rules Season 5 Episode 10, the drama continued in Montauk for Stassi’s birthday, with tempers rising hotter than temperatures.

Back in La La Land, Lala Kent finally surfaced, but Lisa was so taken aback by the slew of recent rumors that she pondered a change.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know Stassi is single, but not exactly ready to mingle following the end of her last relationship.

Her confidence is at an all-time low, she explains:

“[Like,] ‘Well, I spray tan once a week. I love a good blowout, and my exercise is shopping online.’ … Oh, my God, who would date me?”

A fair question, if you pitch yourself that way.

Katie told Stassi to get her flirt on, but Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute distracted her when they committed a major clambake faux pas.

“I don’t really eat fish,” Scheana whined about the food. “You shouldn’t eat anything with claws. I mean, are you going to eat a cat?”

Stassi luckily got a second chance to “flex her single muscle” as Katie put it when she found herself alone with a hot guy in a hot tub.

