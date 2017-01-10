Kerry Washington is back in action in a major way after popping out baby #2. She served what is now our favorite red carpet look of hers to date this past Golden Globes night, and we’ve got every detail on it inside…

When you’re back with your post-baby body looking bomb, you want the world to take notice. And that we did.

Kerry Washington braved the rainy Golden Globes night with a dramatic switch up from her usual. The “Scandal” star and GG nominee (for Confirmation) went dark, sexy and with a gilded flair.

Kerry Washington at the 74th Annual #goldenglobe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills California #DGCelebs pic.twitter.com/Zxd8M7AmjZ — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) January 9, 2017

Her golden sheer lace & embroidered dress is Dolce & Gabbana’s first couture creation ever. So it’s only right a tv queen debuted it properly.

The straight, highlighted hair and vampy lip with super embellished Sophia Webster shoes and Dolce & Gabbana clutch all worked for us. The OPI spokeswoman’s perfect mani didn’t disappoint either:

