Meryl Streep joined some elite company after her 2017 Golden Globes speech.

Following her shaming of Donald Trump, the President-Elect took to Twitter and fired back that the multiple-time Oscar winner is overrated.

Whether or not this is true remains up for debate.

But whether or not Trump has used this insult before does not.

He has. Many times. Many, many, many times.

Scroll down for a look at all the stars who Donald Trump believes to be overrated, in bigly fashion…