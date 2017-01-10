  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

14 Stars Donald Trump Thinks Are YUUGELY Overrated

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

George will

Meryl Streep joined some elite company after her 2017 Golden Globes speech.

Following her shaming of Donald Trump, the President-Elect took to Twitter and fired back that the multiple-time Oscar winner is overrated.

Whether or not this is true remains up for debate.

But whether or not Trump has used this insult before does not.

He has. Many times. Many, many, many times.

Scroll down for a look at all the stars who Donald Trump believes to be overrated, in bigly fashion…

1. George Will

Where there’s a Will, there’s some very off-based rating going on, according to Trump.

2. Barack Obama

Barack obama
Trump has since gushed over the President, ever since meeting him in the Oval Office.

3. Karl Rove

Karl rove
Wait. Doesn’t this imply that there are people out there who rate Rove highly?!?

4. Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry seinfeld
Oh. Well. That explains it.

5. Jon Stewart

Jon stewart
Just to make his point clear, Trump referred to Stewart as “overrated” three more times over the course of several days following this Tweet.

6. Richard Meier

Richard meier
Seriously, he even went after Richard Meier!

View Slideshow
…read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5140 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *