The (Bomb) Details — Get Into Issa Rae’s Head-To-Toe Golden Globes Look

0

photo Screen Shot 2017-01-10 at 6.53.27 AM_zpsaqdsnyjn.png

Insecure our a**. Issa Rae came to play at this year’s Golden Globes. We’ve got the break down of her hair, makeup and look inside…

Her first tv show got her the first Golden Globe nomination behind her name. So it’s only right “Insecure” star Issa Rae showed up to the red carpet looking this fabulous. She said:

A night I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone for the love and support you’ve shown me/our show! Special thank you to the glam squad for making my nervous ass feel confident on the carpet! #GoldenGlobes

While rocking a white, beaded Christian Siriano gown, the gorgeous actress/creator posed it up all over the carpet:

photo FIJIWater74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardslGm1X5oWp0Ql_zpsy22aft6r.jpg

photo IssaRae74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivalsAbIy8ljGPE9l_zpsu56oxcje.jpg

Come through first timer!

Were you stalking her hair and makeup Sunday night and looking to recreate the bombness? We’ve got you covered! The fab chick’s fly makeup artist Joanna Simkin and hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood broke down her entire look:

photo Screen Shot 2017-01-10 at 6.47.23 AM_zpscexxxwpv.png

