As previously reported, arrests have been made in conjunction with Kim Kardashian getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October.

Numerous arrests have actually been made, with outlets claiming that Paris police have taken 17 people into custody.

But it’s the identity of one of these individuals that has left folks wondering:

Might this have been an inside job?!?

This question has been floating around for months simply due to the technical precision of the crime.

The thieves were in and out of Kim’s apartment in minutes, breaking in very soon after her bodyguard left the star for the night and making off with over $10 million in jewelry.

How did they know Kim was alone at this time?

How did they know she was in possession of such expensive items?

Might it have been due to the fact that one of the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the heist was actually working at the time as Kardashian’s chaffeur?

According to French newspaper Le Monde, this unnamed man is an employee for the limo company that Kardashian-Jenner family members often uses while in Paris.

