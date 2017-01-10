On The Bachelor last night, Nick Viall’s quest to narrow down the field / sleep with as many aspiring trophy wives as possible continued.

If you want to know who has the inside track, The Bachelor spoilers have you covered. Although it should already be kind of obvious …

Corinne Olympios, as promos for this week told us, is “Corinne it to win it.” Boy is she ever, and if the others hate her for it? Their issue.

Picking up where the premiere left off, The Bachelor Season 21 Episode 2 saw her further stand out among Nick’s remaining ladies.

On a wedding photo-themed group date, Corinne was not pleased that Brittany was the “Adam and Eve” bride who got to go topless.

“I would have been better for that outfit” Olympios says, despite the fact that she was half-clothed herself as some sort of bikini bride.

Fortunately for Corinne, that made it pretty easy for her to up the ante, get topless in the pool and instruct Nick to “Janet Jackson” her.

Which he did, and we have to imagine quite happily so.