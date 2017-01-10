  • redit
Sterling K. Brown & Wife Ryan + Angela Bassett & Courtney B.Vance Show Off Their Red Carpet Love

January 10, 2017
We love when couples show off their love all love the red carpet. Check out two of our faves inside…

Sterling K. Brown is having the best year ever. So it’s only right he and his “This Is Us” co-star and wife of 10 year Ryan slayed together Sunday night at the Golden Globes. The twosome looked like they were having the time of their lives:

Ready for the @goldenglobes with the hottest chick in the game @ryanmichelleb

A photo posted by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

Dapper.

Looks like the work wife/real wife link up went well. Gotta love it.

They killed the Glambot too.

Sterling’s fellow nominee who has one of the hottest wives in the game, Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, hit the carpet in a fab way:

And this Christian Siriano …read more

