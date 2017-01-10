Tom Hiddleston is getting back together with Taylor Swift.

Just kidding. Probably. We have no inside information to back up this assertion.

But the actor may need that sort of public relations maneuver in order to ensure people forget about what happened on stage at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Upon winning a trophy for his role in AMC’s The Night Manager, Hiddleston rambled on for minutes about a trip he had recently taken to South Sudan.

He talked at length about the help he tried to provide that war-torn, impoverished region, adding that a group from Doctors Without Borders had approached him and claimed they had watched his miniseries during a period of shelling the month before.

Hiddleston explained that he was moved by “the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people … who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken.”

He wrapped up by dedicating his win “to those out there who are doing their best.”

Was his heart in the right place? Maybe.

But watch the way he patted himself on the back and also watch to take note of the hilarious audience reaction to Hiddleston’s story (Christian Slater’s face is easily our favorite).