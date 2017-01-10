On the heels of an intense season premiere last week, Teen Mom 2 Season 8 Episode 2 saw Kailyn and Javi decide to end it for good.

Meanwhile, Chesea shared big news with Aubree, and Jenelle, though cleared of assault, found that not everything was smooth sailing.

If you watch Teen Mom 2 online, you’ve seen no shortage of Kailyn Lowry-Javi Marroquin conflict over the years, and especially lately.

With the U.S. Air Force member set to return home from deployment, Kailyn pondered whether it was time for them to inevitably split.

“I’ve adjusted to him not being here,” she said, adding. “I don’t have to answer to anybody. I’ve created my own routine with the kids.”

At least things were going pretty well with her other ex.

Jo Rivera helped out by picking up Isaac up from school while Kailyn went to class, something that carries a lot of importance for her.

Kailyn had been scheduling summer classes so she could graduate in the fall, becoming the first Teen Mom to get a four-year degree.

Will she stay with Javi, though? We all know the answer …