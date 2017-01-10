It really is all over for Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa.

About a month after news of their separation broke, People Magazine has now confirmed that Tarek has filed for divorce from Christina.

The parents of two adorable kids (a six-year old daughter named Taylor and a one-year old son named Brayden) are best (heck, only) known for starring on the HGTV renovation program Flip or Flop.

Neither Tarek nor Christina have released a statement regarding the divorce filing.

But both sides did speak out in mid-December after we learned that they had been living apart since May.

At some point that month, the couple got into an argument that resulted in Tarek storming out of their California residence… with a gun in hand.

Panicked, Christina called the authorities, who eventually tracked Tarek down in the woods.

He denied having any kind of suicidal thoughts at the time and simply said he brought the weapon with him as protection against animals in the woods.

Once this strange and scary incident was made public, the HGTV stars were forced to announce their separation.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement on December 12, adding:

“We had an unfortunate misunderstanding …read more

