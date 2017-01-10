On The Bachelor Season 21 Episode 2, one particularly anxious bachelorette did her best to hide her secret history with Nick Viall.

Meanwhile, the dozen other women attended a wedding photo shoot with Nick the show’s main star.

But that wasn’t all!

Nick went ahead and whisked away one lucky suitor to a private yacht and then he met six of the women at Hollywood’s Museum of Broken Relationships… where each lady acted out a breakup with Nick.

Sort of weird. But also very entertaining.

Finally, as you’ll see when you watch The Bachelor online via the video above, Nick did something shocking that no one could have expected.

…read more

Read more here:: THG