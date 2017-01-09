  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Report Claims He Was Attacked at a Los Angeles Restaurant

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 9, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight, and adding a bit of humor to the situation.
TMZ reported the actor and his entourage were involved in a physical altercation while dining at…

…read more

Read more here:: E! Online

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5137 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *