  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Just Here For The Afterparty – Yara, Keke, Meagan, Tamera & More Floss After The Golden Globes

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 9, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo firstafterparty.jpg

These celebs didn’t make it to the Golden Globes, but they were on the party scene to celebrate afterwards. Go inside to peep pics of Yara Shahidi, Keke Palmer, Meagan Good and more…

While only those who are nominated and past winners are invited inside for the Golden Globe ceremony, several celebs stepped out to hit the party scene.

photo WarnerBrosPicturesInStyleHost18thAnnualHbywGpkFCWJl.jpg

“black•ish” starlet Yara Shahidi pulled up at the InStyle and Warner Bros’ Golden Globe post-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel looking like she came straight off the runway.

The YBF teen pulled off a dramatic look styling in a iridescent pink fringed Schiaparelli dress and Nicholas Kirkwood t-strap heels. She made sure she was on the scene to congratulate her on-screen mom Tracee Ellis Ross on her epic night. .

photo WarnerBrosPicturesInStyleHost18thAnnualxT7IRWgQGHPl.jpg

Keke Palmer, who’s currently filming a new independent film titled PIMP, shut it down in a metallic plunging neckline Pamella Roland gown. She styled her red box braids up in a cute up-do for the fancy affair.

photo WarnerBrosPicturesInStyleHost18thAnnualJDDhe2oYovXl.jpg

“Code Black” star Meagan Good and her husband DeVon Franklin were all hugged up on the red carpet before heading inside the party. Hmm…can’t …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5135 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *