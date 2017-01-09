These celebs didn’t make it to the Golden Globes, but they were on the party scene to celebrate afterwards. Go inside to peep pics of Yara Shahidi, Keke Palmer, Meagan Good and more…

While only those who are nominated and past winners are invited inside for the Golden Globe ceremony, several celebs stepped out to hit the party scene.

“black•ish” starlet Yara Shahidi pulled up at the InStyle and Warner Bros’ Golden Globe post-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel looking like she came straight off the runway.

The YBF teen pulled off a dramatic look styling in a iridescent pink fringed Schiaparelli dress and Nicholas Kirkwood t-strap heels. She made sure she was on the scene to congratulate her on-screen mom Tracee Ellis Ross on her epic night. .

Keke Palmer, who’s currently filming a new independent film titled PIMP, shut it down in a metallic plunging neckline Pamella Roland gown. She styled her red box braids up in a cute up-do for the fancy affair.

“Code Black” star Meagan Good and her husband DeVon Franklin were all hugged up on the red carpet before heading inside the party. Hmm…can’t …read more

