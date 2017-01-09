Notorious murderer Charles Manson is on his deathbed in prison, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

The leader of the infamous Manson Family cult was hospitalized at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, California, earlier this month, but returned to the Corcoran State Prison this week.

Said the source, “It seems there isn’t much doctors could do for him,” despite reports that the 82-year-old was set to undergo intestinal surgery.

According to the insider, all that remains is to “stabilize him and wait for him to die.”

Because of the move, he’ll die behind bars.

PHOTOS: The Craziest True Crime Cases Of 2016 … So Far!

Manson was sentenced to death for masterminding the Manson Family murders in LA in 1969. When the death penalty was ruled unconstitutional in California in 1972, his sentence was change to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

His alleged “son,” Matthew Roberts, told Radar he was desperate to say goodbye.

“I want to get up there in person and see what’s going on. This could be it, that’s my greatest fear. If he’s on his deathbed I would like to tell him I love him, because I do,” he said.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online