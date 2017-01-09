“Black Magic” producer Jean-Claude LaMarre is DONE working with Vivica A. Fox on the male stripper series over homophobic comments she made recently. Find out what ticked him off, plus hear Mariah Carey’s side about the botched NYE 2017 performance inside….

There’s drama brewing between Vivica A. Fox and “Black Magic” director/producer Jean-Claude LaMarre and the show just premiered last week. The show is a spin-off of Chocolate City.

Making rounds on the promo trail, the YBF actress hit up Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club” with two of the show’s stars a few days ago. The radio hosts wanted Vivica to clarify if her dancers put on shows for gay men. And her response has folks, including her producer, up in arms.

DJ Envy asked “Black Magic” exotic dancer Penetration if he would dance for a gay man and Vivica chimed in, “Oh, hell naw!”

Charlamagne inquired further and Aunt Viv responded,

“Because There’s no need to. They dance for women. It’s called the ultimate girls’ night out for a reason.”

Welp. Check it at the 2:50 mark:

