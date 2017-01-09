When the world first learned that Kylie Jenner was dating Tyga, it was widely assumed that she would come to her senses and kick his ass to the curb sooner rather than later.

After all, she was still in high school, while he was dad in his mid-twenties with an ailing rap career, and plenty of motive to take advantage of one of the most famous teens on the planet.

There was a period of time last year when it looked like Kylie had come to her senses.

She dumped Tyga and was rumored to have thoroughly enjoyed her brief time on the singles scene with a number of considerable less-skeevy dudes.

But those days are done, and now it seems like news of Kylie and Tyga getting married is inevitable.

In fact, there’s a rumor going around that the reality star and the Z-list rapper have already gotten hitched.

Yes, according to Life & Style, Kylie and Miley both got hitched over the holidays.

It’s safe to say the bit about Miley is BS, as she’s not exactly the type to keep major life events to herself.

But the Kylie article comes complete with eye witness accounts of the kind of lavish nuptials we …read more

Read more here:: THG