Twitter is clowning Draya after several twerking videos surfaced as she celebrated her birthday. Decide if Draya’s twerk needs some work, plus peep pics of Blac Chyna returning to the party scene for the first time since having Dream Kardashian inside…

Girls just want to have fun!

Over the weekend, reality star turned business woman (chick DOES make some fire swimsuits) Draya and her girls jetted to Cabo to celebrate her 31st birthday. Decked out in a pinstriped jumpsuit, the former “Love & Hip Hop: L.A.” star hit the dance floor to serve up a quick twerk session. By the way, Draya and her friends crashed a wedding party and that’s where she was busy cutting up.

There was more where that came from.

After making it back to her hotel room, the new mom again (and former stripper) decided to continue her twerk sessions for her SnapChat fans. And the clip below is what riled everyone up:

It didn’t take long for Twitter to start slamming Orlando Scandrick‘s fiancée over her “struggle twerk.” Their words, not ours. Peep the tweets: