Give Channing Tatum credit.

For having a tight body, incredible dance moves and a winning personality?

Well, yes.

But mostly for being able to steal some attention for himself on Sunday night, despite not being nominated for a single Golden Globe Award.

Indeed, while Meryl Streep was roasting Donald Trump and Tom Hiddleston was making a self-righteous fool out of himself, Tatum was seemingly just hanging out at home.

But don’t feel too terrible for the guy.

He was hanging out at home with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

And she was NAKED!

Tatum decided to have a bit of naughty fun with his sleeping/gorgeous/nude wife, snapping a picture of her in her birthday suit and actually sharing it on Instagram.

For real!

“Nap time = The Best Time,” Channing wrote as a caption to the sultry image, including with those words a couple hands-clapping emojis and a smiley face with a halo over its head.

It’s unclear whether or not Jenna knew Channing was taking the photo.

Or if she knew that he shared it with his more than 13.2 million followers.

(As of this writing, the image has received 421,899 Likes, which actually seems like a smaller number than it should be, don’t you think?)

