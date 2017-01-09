Before she was engaged to Prince William and became one of the most recognizable, polished and photographed women in the entire world …
… she was plain and simply Catherine Middleton.
As the first commoner to marry an heir in centuries, it’s no wonder that Kate Middleton has captivated millions of fans the world over.
Here’s a photo gallery through the years.
1. Vintage Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William back when they first started dating. Such an adorable picture … and such a head of hair he used to have!
2. Kate Middleton as a Baby
Kate Middleton as a baby girl in 1982, with her proud father Michael.
3. Kate Middleton as a Kid
A beautiful, vintage photo of Kate Middleton as a young school girl.
4. Kate and Pippa Middleton as Kids
Kate and little sister Pippa with father Michael Middleton in the mid-1980s.
5. Kate Middleton Childhood Photo
An adorable childhood photo of Kate Middleton, the girl who would be queen.
6. Kate Middleton in Grade School
A young Kate Middleton looking absolutely adorable in an early …read more
