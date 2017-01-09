Last week, we learned that Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill had broken up when Nicki confirmed her “newly single” status on social media.

The reasons for the split were not immediately clear, but not surprisingly, rumors that Meek got caught cheating began to circulate on social media.

Several supposed insiders seemed so confident that at one point, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Meek’s side-chick emerged to tell her side of the story.

Now, however, TMZ is claiming to have unearthed the real reason that Nicki and Meek called it quits, and amazingly, it seems it might not have anything to do with infidelity.

Apparently, Nicki, Meek, and a bunch of their friends jetted off to Turks and Caicos for her birthday weekend last month.

Sources say the trip was a disaster from the start, with Meek basically ignoring Nicki and partying with his entourage non-stop.

The story goes: Nicki blew up at Meek in front of his crew, and rather than allow himself to be semi-publicly disrespected, he headed to the airport and flew home several days ahead of schedule/

Nicki basically called his bluff and informed them after he landed that the relationship was over.

