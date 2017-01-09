Meryl Streep did not win a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins on Sunday night.

And yet the veteran actress still managed to make the most memorable speech of the night.

By a long shot.

As you very likely heard by now, Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille during the ceremony, using her platform to call out Donald Trump for his frequent bullying and his disrespectful behavior.

(Technically, Streep did not actually call Trump out; she never uttered his name.)

After giving props to Hollywood for its diversity, and making a crack about how Trump wants to “kick out” foreigners, Streep arrived at the crux of her speech.

She focused on the time in 2015 when Trump mocked a disabled reporter named Serge F. Kovaleski and told the crowd:

“This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing…

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence.”

Streep was given a rousing ovation by all in attendance, with many in Hollywood jumping on Twitter to sing her praises.