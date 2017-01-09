  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Malik Yoba Has Us In Our Feelings With Note To Tracee Ellis Ross — See How Celebs Congratulated Tracee On Her Golden Globe Win!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 9, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo traceetrophy.jpg

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ history making night didn’t go unnoticed in Black Hollywood. Go inside to see how her peers showered her with love after her epic Golden Globe win…

“black•ish” Tracee Ellis Ross first Golden Globe appearance has certainly gone down in the history books! The 44-year-old actress won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy/Musical, the first black woman to do so since Debbie Allen took home the honor 34 years ago. And it was freakin’ magical.

Several of Tracee’s celeb friends offered up congratulatory messages on social media showering her with much deserved praise. And Malik Yoba has us reaching for a tissue. because….somebody kicked up some dust or whatever.

Her former “Girlfriends” co-star/on-screen lover Malik Yoba tweeted out a cutesy message to the Golden Globe winner:

photo joan3.png

Fellow “Girlfriends” stans know the feeling.

Debbie Allen sent out ultralight beams of praise:

photo joan8.png

“Girlfriends” creator Mara Brock Akil gushed over Tracee’s win:

photo joan1.png

“Insecure” star Issa Rae, who was also in the running in the same category, gave Tracee props:

photo joan2.png

Nothing but love!

Tracee’s “black•ish” co-stars Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Jenifer Lewis …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5136 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *