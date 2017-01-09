Tracee Ellis Ross‘ history making night didn’t go unnoticed in Black Hollywood. Go inside to see how her peers showered her with love after her epic Golden Globe win…

“black•ish” Tracee Ellis Ross first Golden Globe appearance has certainly gone down in the history books! The 44-year-old actress won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy/Musical, the first black woman to do so since Debbie Allen took home the honor 34 years ago. And it was freakin’ magical.

Several of Tracee’s celeb friends offered up congratulatory messages on social media showering her with much deserved praise. And Malik Yoba has us reaching for a tissue. because….somebody kicked up some dust or whatever.

Her former “Girlfriends” co-star/on-screen lover Malik Yoba tweeted out a cutesy message to the Golden Globe winner:

Fellow “Girlfriends” stans know the feeling.

Debbie Allen sent out ultralight beams of praise:

“Girlfriends” creator Mara Brock Akil gushed over Tracee’s win:

“Insecure” star Issa Rae, who was also in the running in the same category, gave Tracee props:

Nothing but love!

Tracee’s “black•ish” co-stars Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Jenifer Lewis …read more

