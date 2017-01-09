As has been well documented over the past several weeks, all is not calm, cool or even collected within the Sister Wives universe.

There’s a whole lot of in-fighting taking place between the Browns.

There was that whole catfishing scandal surrounding Meri, which prompted rumors that she would split from Kody…

… which was followed by talk that Kody ad Robyn may be done for good.

But while the relationship between Kody and his four better halves may have seen better days, there’s one connection in this reality star’s life that is as strong as ever:

The bond between Kody and daughter Mariah.

Yes, even in the face of a bombshell dropped by Mariah on last week’s installment of Sister Wives.

As you can see below when you watch Sister Wives online, Mariah came out to her family as gay:

Soon afterwards, Mariah took to Twitter and thanked a majority of her fans and followers.

“wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you,” she Tweeted last Monday.

But we still weren’t sure how Mariah’s famous family members were going to react.

On last night’s episode, Kody admitted that …read more

Read more here:: THG