The Duggar family is very, very wealthy.

They’re not “Trump rich,” but they’re much closer to “Kardashian rich” than most of their fans realize.

In addition to their reality TV empire, the Duggars have launched a wide array of business ventures that serve to both bring in extra income and keep their sons-in-law marginally employed.

Despite all of that, it seems the Duggars are still firm believers that all money is sinful – even the rare bills that have never been used as a cocaine straw or found their way into s stripper’s g-string.

The Duggars have never been shy about expressing their religious beliefs on social media, even when those views are sure to attract controversy.

(We imagine Jessa wasn’t exactly shocked when folks took issue with her idiotically comparing abortion to the Holocaust.)

This time, however, the arguments are not against the message, but with the people who shared it:

The Duggars posted the above image to their official Facebook page yesterday, and some fans are accusing the well-heeled clan of hypocrisy:

“And that is exactly why they were exposed for the fakes they are. Their love for fame and fortune,” wrote one follower.

