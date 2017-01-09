The Bachelor Villain 2017, Corinne Olympios, is ready to do just about anything to stay on top of her game on the ABC dating competition.

In the case of tonight, that means taking her top off and pressing her body against Nick Viall to throw the other women off their game.

Subtle? No. Not in the slightest.

Effective? You better believe it.

In the sneak peek at Monday’s new episode that appears below, Corinne Olympios is one of many women selected to go on a group date.

Like any good pot-stirrer, she has no problem standing out from the rest of the girls, even in a group setting, by utilizing her best assets.

In the clip, Corinne jumps into the pool next to Nick as part of a photo shoot, then decides to take the steamy date to the next level.

Or the level beyond that.

The Miami native removes her bikini top in front of the leading man, her fellow contestants, the camera crew and all of Bachelor Nation.

Gauntlet. Thrown. Down.

Nick appeared to be in shock, though if you read The Bachelor spoilers for this season, we have a hunch Corinne’s methods pay off.

Sorry. Forget we said anything.

