New Young Money music? Yep! That’s what Lil Wayne is hinting at and Nicki Minaj is in the mix. Go inside for the first sneak peek at Nicki since announcing her single situationship, plus the “real” reason she and Meek Mill called it quits inside….

Young Money honcho Lil Wayne has some good news for his fans. It appears he’s back in the studio and he’s cooking up heat with his collaborators Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Weezy showed up on NFL GameDay to chat with the football analysts about his beloved Green Bay Packers defeating the NY Giants in their Wild Card game yesterday. And he had a surprise guest pop up on the screen during his video chat.

The newly single Nicki Minaj made her first appearance since confirming she’s no longer dating Meek Mill. She popped up on Wayne as he explained what his next moves in the music game will be.

“You already know I got my key players. I got my Nickis. I got my Drizzys. So we’re gonna be alright,” Wayne shared. “Matter of fact, I got my Nicki right here.”

