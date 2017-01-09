The Bachelor Season 21 star Liz Sandoz opens up on tonight’s episode about how having had sex with Nick Viall is “weighing” on her.

She was also hammered apparently.

You didn’t need to read The Bachelor spoilers to know that ol’ Nick has a reputation as a … guy who will readily have sex with women.

Case in point? He met Liz, 29, at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s January 2016 wedding, and the two hit it off, then hit it with each other.

Why are we talking about it now?

Because Sandoz surprised the two-time Bachelorette runner-up by appearing on Monday’s season premiere to compete for his heart …

… despite having refused to give him her phone number after their fling! Nick questioned her intentions, but gave her the last rose.

“I’ve been carrying around a secret,” Liz tells the camera in a clip from this evening’s episode. “I met Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding.”

“We had sex,” Liz notes, as she did Monday. “But it’s just kind of weighing on me just because you want to be able to talk those things out.”

Sandoz was the maid of honor for former Bachelor contestant Jade, while Nick scored an invite to the wedding because …read more

Read more here:: THG