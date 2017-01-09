As previously reported, the Duggar family recently welcomed their 20th child into their home under the most unlikely of circumstances.

Now, Jim Bob and Michelle have introduced him on social media!

For those who may have missed it last fall, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were awarded guardianship of an eight-year-old boy named Tyler.

Yes, JBD and his wife, who produced 19 children biologically (or 20 if you count stillborn Jubilee) acquired this one a little bit differently.

Michelle has a 23-year-old niece, Rachel Hutchins, who has fallen on very hard times – unemployed, she’s homeless, and on probation.

Sad as that is, Rachel’s son Tyler, was paying the price, and her mom (Michelle’s sister), who had been taking care of him, had a stroke.

With T’s mom and grandma both unable to continue looking after him, Michelle Duggar nobly stepped in and took charge of the situation.

Jim Bob were granted custody of their great-nephew, seen here:

Despite having formally added Tyler to their family, the Duggars have only mentioned the boy occasionally, until posting the photo above.

The picture revealed that Tyler was about to “finish off” the jug.

Of milk. That’s about as hardcore as beverages get for Duggar family members of any age, …read more

Read more here:: THG