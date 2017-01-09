Tom Hiddleston won his first Golden Globe Award on Sunday night.

And he lost the respect of pretty much everyone who watched him accept said Golden Globe Award.

Having earned the trophy for his leading role in the AMC minseries The Night Manager, Hiddleston used his platform to tell a story.

It was a story about a recent trip he took South Sudan, where he worked with the United Nations Children’s Fund.

While there, Hiddleston says he was approached by a group of physicians and nurses with Doctors Without Borders who said they’d binge-watched The Night Manager during the previous month’s attack.

Hiddleston went on to say he moved by “the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people … who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken” and he then dedicated his victory “to those out there who are doing their best.”

Without being overly cynical, we’d like to think Hiddleston’s heart was in the right place.

Entertainment can absolutely provide a welcome distract and some kind of relief to those in need.

But social media has lit the actor up for the self-aggrandizing nature of his acceptance speech.

