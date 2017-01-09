As you’re probably aware, 2016 wasn’t a great year for Baby Boomer celebrities or human beings who are plagued by one of those pesky sense of decency things.

Whether it’s his fault or not is a discussion for another time, but there’s no debating that the election of Donald Trump sent a message to latent bigots and bullies, and the most vile forms of harassment or quickly becoming the norm.

Much of this behavior has taken the form of social media trolling, and naturally, some of the worst of it comes from a man who’s a literal troll IRL:

Yes, noted cancerous mole on the face of humanity Martin Shkreli has officially made the transition from trash-talk to stalking, and Twitter has responded by kicking his weaselly ass to the curb.

You might remember Shkreli as the “pharma douche” who jacked up the cost of a life-saving medication by 5,000 percent during his brief time as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Like Arthur Chu before him, Shkreli decided to extend his 15 minutes of fame by saying outrageous sh-t on Twitter.

It’s a surprisingly effective formula – until you go so far that even the surprisingly harassment-tolerant folks @Jack decides you’ve gone too far and boots …read more

