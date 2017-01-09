Fans are dragging Odell Beckham Jr. and Trey Songz for hanging out on a yacht in Miami last weekend before the NY Giants hit the field against the Greenbay Packers. The reason? The Giants took an “L” yesterday and fans are pissed! Oh, Odell is too. He allegedly punched a wall after the lost. More inside…

Following the Giants beating the Redskins on New Year’s Day, Odell Beckham Jr. made a beeline to Miami to party it up with Trey Songz and his teammates Victor Cruz, Roger Lewis and Chanel Iman’s new boyfriend Sterling Shepard. The fellas yacht party made it to social media and it looked they had a good time. But it appears that “good time” may have cost the Giants the Wild Card game. At least, that’s what fans believe.

Odell and Trey’s mentions on Twitter are in shambles with disgruntled fans dragging them for costing them the game against the Greenbay Packers. Odell dropped three passes, which is not like him.

Trigga tried to take up for his buddy on Twitter, blaming the defense:

