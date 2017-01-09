Viola Davis took center stage to present Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes. And her intro had us laughing out loud. Go inside for Viola’s speech, plus see how Meryl slammed president-elect Donald Trump…

Outside of nabbing her own award, Viola Davis was tapped to present Meryl Streep the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes. Rather than list all of Meryl’s accolades and accomplishments, the “How To Get Away With Murder” actress shared some funny experiences between herself and the legendary actress.

“She stares,” Viola started off saying. “That’s the first thing you notice about her. She tilts her head back with that sly suspicious smile and she stares for a long time. And you think, “Do I have something in my teeth or does she want to kick my ass?” which is not going to happen.”

She continued: