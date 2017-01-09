Jenna Bush Hager has an issued an apology for her embarrassing snafu at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Prior to Jimmy Fallon taking the stage and opening the ceremony in very unfunny fashion, the former First Daughter (working as a Today Show correspondent) stopped on the red carpet to chat with Pharrell Williams.

Referring to the film for which he recorded a song, Hager began her question for the artist by saying the following:

“So, you’re nominated for Hidden Fences…”

Pharrell is NOT nominated for “Hidden Fences.”

He’s nominated for a movie titled “Hidden Figures.”

(In Hager’s defense, there was another Golden Globes-nominated movie titled “Fences,” and Michael Keaton made this same mistake while on stage at the event.)

Pharrell didn’t correct Hager when she made her gaffe, though you can tell he REALLY wants to in the clip above.

Many Twitter users, however, were not about to let this snafu go – largely due to the identity of Hager’s father and his history in dealing with African-Americans.

Here is a sampling of their reactions:

Fighting back tears, Hager responded to this controversy on Monday’s Today show.

“If I …read more

