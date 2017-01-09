It’s a boy for 16 and Pregnant Season 2 duo Ashley Salazar and Justin Lane, who had their first baby together all those years ago!

According to TARR, the couple announced that they welcomed their second child, a boy named Phoenix Roy, early on Saturday morning.

The baby weighed in at 6 lbs., 14 oz., Justin said.

Little Phoenix arrived ahead of his January 28 due date by three weeks, and the new bundle of joy joins a seven-year-old sister, Callie.

Unusually for the MTV franchise, they have the same parents; Ashley and Justin have been on-and-off since the 16 & Pregnant days.

Fans may remember that the duo gave Callie up for adoption with Ashley’s aunt and uncle, but both parents are still involved in her life.

Here’s a photo of mother and daughter together:

Ashley’s struggle with her decision to place Callie for adoption was similar to Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, who made the same choice.

In an emotional episode, Ashley later had second thoughts and got her daughter back, only to eventually realize she was right the first time.

The best thing for Callie, she decided after much inner turmoil, was for her to be raised by people close to her and …read more

