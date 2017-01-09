If you watched last night’s Golden Globes telecast, you probably came away from the show with two distinct impressions:

1. White people really, really like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

2. Meryl Streep is an absolute boss.

Streep went off on Donald Trump during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. Demille Award for lifetime achievement, and naturally, the president-elect responded by calling her an “overrated movie person,” which was not the least bit unexpected.

Surprisingly, however, Streep was also dragged by a woman who’s been an outspoken critic of Trump’s throughout his brief and bafflingly successful political career.

Meghan McCain, daughter of Arizona Senator John McCain, is no great fan of Trump’s.

Stands to reason, as early in his campaign, Trump bashed McCain for not being a “real war hero” because he was captured in combat.

What makes less sense is Meghan’s assessment of Trump’s Electoral College victory, and her belief that Mery Streep is somehow to blame:

“This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected,” Meghan tweeted.

Naturally, she was quickly dragged for her bizarrely tone …read more

Read more here:: THG