Nick Viall has his eyes on the prize.

A beautiful wife who he can grow old with and have lots of kids with and sit and drink lemonade with on the porch when he’s 85 years old?

HA! No, of course not.

Nick Viall has his eyes on the prize of this season of The Bachelor leading to even more fame and fortune, starting with a role on another ABC reality show.

Over the weekend, Viall was asked by Entertainment Tonight whether he’d have interest in participating on Dancing with the Stars.

He responded by acting all shocked and almost confused by Nancy O’Dell’s question, prior to admitting that he’d totally be down to do it.

“I mean, I haven’t given it much thought. I think it would be fun, you know?” Viall replied. “Who wouldn’t wanna do it?”

Viall continued:

“Right now I am focused on being The Bachelor. [But] if they asked… I don’t think I would say my first thought wouldn’t be no, but I think anyone would feel lucky to even be considered.”

Easy there, Nick.

We’re just talking about Dancing with the Stars here. Not the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Viall, of course, lives in Los Angeles.

He’s basically trying to make it as …read more

Read more here:: THG