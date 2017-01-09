Soulja Boy and Chris Brown’s ongoing social media feud just keeps getting more personal … and more ridiculous/hilarious by the day.

How absurd is it? See dueling cases in point:

1. In a shot at Chris’ woman-beating past, Soulja says he is stepping into the boxing ring against Brown “for Rihanna” in March;

2. Mike Tyson is now on board Team Breezy.

Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, if you somehow missed it, have traded harsh words on social media throughout the new calendar year.

Those words, which began after Soulja Boy liked Karrueche pictures on Instagram, somehow escalated into a pay-per-view boxing match.

Brown got especially angry last week after Soulja Boy tweeted about his daughter Royalty and aligned himself with Floyd Mayweather.

The boxing champion is the driving force behind orchestrating the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy fight on pay per view, and training the latter.

Sunday, Soulja Boy said his fight against the singer was “for Rihanna,” who Chris dated and infamously beat senseless way back in 2009.

Floyd’s team also unveiled this amazing promotional poster, alluding to the two stars’ use of guns and gang references in their beef:

Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service for Rihanna …read more

Read more here:: THG