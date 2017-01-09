When Courtney Stodden married Doug Hutchison back in 2011, she was 16 years, and he was 50.

Needless to say, a lot of folks believed the relationship wouldn’t last.

Now, it looks as though they’re being proven right, as the couple is reportedly taking a page from Gwyneth Paltrow’s book and ending their marriage very … very … slowly …

According to Radar Online, Courtney and Doug have called it quits but are still living together for the time being.

Although in their case, the arrangement probably has less to do with highfalutin ideas about “conscious uncoupling” and more to do with the cost of rent in Los Angeles.

The cause of the split is sadly predictable, as insiders say 56-year-old Doug is simply unable to keep up with his young wife’s hard-partying ways.

“Courtney is simply just over it,” one source tells Radar.

“They are separated, but still living together. It is a horribly awkward existence.”

It seems the couple’s problems began when Stodden suffered a miscarriage back in June.

Friends say Doug was as supportive as could be, but when the aspiring singer began turning to booze to help her cope, Doug was unwilling to follow her down that path.

