Donald Trump has gone ahead and done it now.

Sure, he’s made fun of celebrities in the past, from Alec Baldwin to Arnold Schwarzenegger and pretty much anyone not named Vladimir Putin.

But now the President-Elect has laid into true Hollywood royalty.

He’s dared to say mean things about Meryl Streep.

On Sunday night, Streep used her platform at the Golden Globe Awards to talk about Trump; specifically the time in 2015 when he very clearly mocked a disabled reporter.

In accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the veteran star refused to call Trump out my name; she simply referred to him as “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country.”

She said she was horrified and “stunned” by Trump’s performance during a speech when he impersonated the handicap of New York Times investigative reporter Serge F. Kovaleski.

“It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie,” Streep said, adding:

"It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life because it kind of gives permission for other

