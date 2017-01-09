Back in October, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gun point at a Paris hotel.

The stunning precision of the theft allowed the perpetrators to make off with a reported $10 million in jewelry without being identified, and led to rumors that Kardashian had faked the robbery as some sort of elaborate publicity stunt.

Now, however, it looks as though the parties responsible for the carefully choreographed robbery may have been apprehended, and we’re finally getting some answers with regard to how they pulled off the heist.

According to multiple French media outlets, 17 people were arrested in five French cities last night in connection with the Kardashian robbery.

Sources say French police identified the suspects with DNA evidence, and they were apprehended as part of a coordinated nationwide effort by law enforcement.

Say what you will about the French – clearly they don’t take their Kardashian jewel thefts very lightly!

Anyway, authorities now have 96 hours to either charge the suspects with a crime or release them.

Given the depth of the investigation, we think it’s safe to assume that police are confident they have their men, and the suspects will almost certainly be charged.

