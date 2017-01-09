We now know on whose side Hollywood falls when it comes to Brad Pitt versus Angelina Jolie.

The actor made a surprise appearance on stage at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, where he made a presentation on behalf of Best Motion Picture – Drama nominee (and eventually winner) Moonlight.

But Pitt had to wait a few moments to start talking because the crowd when pretty nuts when he walked up to the microphone.

Matt Damon looked especially tickled and excited to see his former Ocean’s 11 co-star at the event.

It’s hard not to think that Pitt received this kind of reaction due to his split from Jolie.

Does it mean everyone in attendance hates the actress? Not necessarily… although it means they don’t exactly love her, that seems obvious.

But Pitt was accused of child abuse at one point during his ugly divorce from Jolie, with the FBI even investigating charges that he put his hands on 15-year old son Maddox.

So perhaps Pitt’s fellow stars were just giving him a hearty greeting as a show of support after all he’s been through. (He was clearly of all abuse allegations.)

Or perhaps they just despise Jolie, as @n8coombs wrote on Twitter:

