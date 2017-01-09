Who won big at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards?
These finely-dressed celebrities, of course.
But which moments stood out from the rest? Which stars and which events have left the Internet buzzing?
Let’s take a look below, shall we?
1. The Legend Attacks The Donald
We can’t say any of this better than Meryl Streep. Watch the above video to see her tear Donald Trump apart.
2. Darn You, Ryan Gosling!
You should also watch this video to see how Gosling is A LOT more than just a pretty and talented face. He just made us cry over his Eva Mendes tribute.
3. Her Bad!
Prior to these amazing speeches, Jenna Bush Hager interviewed Pharrell and asked about the film “Hidden Fences.” Except he sang a song for the movie “Hidde Figures.”
4. And the Crowd Went Wild!
Brad Pitt received an extended ovation when he appeared on stage at the ceremony. Because he’s no longer with Angelina Jolie? Hmmm….
5. Barb Lives!
Jimmy Fallon did not exactly crack us up during his Golden Globes monologue. But he did resurrect Barb from Stranger Things!
6. Awesome-ish
Overshadowed a
