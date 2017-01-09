We know who won big at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards:
Viola Davis. The Crown. Meryl Streep. Donald Glover. Pretty much everyone associated with La La Land.
But forget the trophies for a minute. Who won big there it REALLY counts? In the fashion department?
Click through the following red carpet looks and decide for yourself!
1. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Globes
All hail Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Are they the best looking couple in Hollywood?
2. Ryan Gosling at the Globes
Man, can Ryan Gosling clean up well! Look at him here at the 2017 Golden Globes.
3. Meryl Streep at the Globes
Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes in this lovely photo.
4. Emma Stone at the Globes
Emma Stone has a reason to smile: she looks great AND she took home a Golden Globe.
5. Amy Adams at the Globes
Amy Adams looked downright gorgeous on the red carpet of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
6. Jeremy Renner at the Globes
Jeremy Renner cleans up very nicely. Here is proof, as
