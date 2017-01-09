Ryan Gosling is many things:

Gorgeous. Talented. Funny. Humble. Smooth.

And did we mention gorgeous?

But one thing Gosling has also been well known for is his privacy.

The actor has been linked to Eva Mendes for years. The stars have one child together and a second on the way and yet… do you ever see them in public? Do you ever hear one talking about the other?

Not really, right?

At the 2017 Golden Globes, however, Gosling earned the trophy for best actor in a musical or comedy for his role in La La Land.

After joking about Ryan Reynolds, Gosling turned serious, talking at length about Mendes, even without mentioning her by name.

“I just would like to try and thank one person properly, and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said while accepting the award.

“If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, would surely be someone else up here other than me to today. Sweetheart, thank you.”

Pretty amazing, no?

As …read more

Read more here:: THG