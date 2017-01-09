The YBF men took over the Golden Globe Awards in their tailored tuxedos. Peep their red carpet shots inside…

Donald Glover had one hell of a night at the Golden Globes tonight.

The rapper-turned-actor, rocking a brown suit with a bowtie, hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel before scooping up two Golden Globe Awards for his highly addictive FX series “Atlanta.” First, the show nabbed the Best Musical Or Comedy TV Series, followed by Donald winning Best Actor In A Musical or Comedy TV Series.

His co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Keith Stanfield cleaned up quite nicely:

Keith’s co-star Zazie Beetz planted a kiss for good luck.

“black•ish” star and Golden Globe nominee Anthony Anderson brought his kids Nathan and Kyra Anderson along as his dates for his big night. His wife reportedly called off the divorce, but she was not in attendance. He was up for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, but lost against Donald Glover.

Assassin’s Creed star Michael K. Williams posed it up before hitting …read more

Read more here:: YBF