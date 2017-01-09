  • redit
GOLDEN GLOBE GENTS: “Atlanta” Cast, Anthony Anderson & Kids, Cuba Gooding Jr. & More Get Dapper Up The Golden Globes

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 9, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo mengoldenteaser.jpg

The YBF men took over the Golden Globe Awards in their tailored tuxedos. Peep their red carpet shots inside…

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivalsX2OuVRfkVY-l.jpg

Donald Glover had one hell of a night at the Golden Globes tonight.

The rapper-turned-actor, rocking a brown suit with a bowtie, hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel before scooping up two Golden Globe Awards for his highly addictive FX series “Atlanta.” First, the show nabbed the Best Musical Or Comedy TV Series, followed by Donald winning Best Actor In A Musical or Comedy TV Series.

His co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Keith Stanfield cleaned up quite nicely:

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivalsbQjtLtCsYCyl_1.jpg

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivalsMRWzycjHhH2l.jpg

photo FIJIWater74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardskbPCVD1H9Jwl.jpg

Keith’s co-star Zazie Beetz planted a kiss for good luck.

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivals59JvJBVyhjhl.jpg

“black•ish” star and Golden Globe nominee Anthony Anderson brought his kids Nathan and Kyra Anderson along as his dates for his big night. His wife reportedly called off the divorce, but she was not in attendance. He was up for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, but lost against Donald Glover.

photo FIJIWater74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardshIVbnxp5o2sl.jpg

Assassin’s Creed star Michael K. Williams posed it up before hitting …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

