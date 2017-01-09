Naomie Harris & Mahershala Ali may not have won their individual categories, but their movie Moonlight won the night at the Golden Globes! Find out how it made history inside…

Call it the little picture that could, or whatever you want. But put “Golden Globe winning” in front of its name. “Moonlight” won the top award Sunday night, making it the first film in history with a black director to win the Best Picture Golden Globe!

Producer Adele Romanski and director Barry Jenkins accepted the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Janelle Monae’s face is how everybody pretty much felt.

Congrats to the cast and crew on such an enlightening and necessary project!

