GOLDEN GLOBES GALS: Naomie Harris Totally Shuts Down The Carpet In Armani + Octavia Spencer Glams Up The Pantsuit Game

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 8, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Sheesh! Naomie Harris served up her fashion A-game on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet while Octavia Spencer put her spin on the pantsuit game. Get into their red carpet looks inside….

When we saw Naomie Harris hit the carpet, we GAGGED! The British beauty was breathtaking as she strutted down the red carpet at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The 40-year-old starlet worked a strapless beaded Armani Privé gown accented with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The Moonlight actress was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category. She was up against a star-studded group of nominees, including Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Williams. Fellow YBF actress Viola Davis was named the winner.

Speaking of Octavia…

The Golden Globe nominee ditched the gown and switched things up rocking a suited look. Octavia paired her suit with a sexy sandal to glam up her fabulous ensemble.

The YBF actress won a Golden Globe Award in 2012 for her role in “The Help”. She took home the award for the Best Performance by an Actress …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

