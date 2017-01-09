Donald Glover walked away with two Golden Globes tonight, this after his first two nominations ever. Sounds like a good AF night to us. Deets on his major wins inside!

After copping the Golden Globe for Best TV Series Comedy for his show “Atlanta,” Donald Glover copped a solo statue for Best Actor in a TV Comedy Series. Epic.

He thanked his girlfriend and their new baby boy for helping him to believe in people again. Check out his acceptance speech below:

During his backstage interview, he revealed why he mentioned Migos during his first acceptance speech. He said they’re like the Beatles of Atlanta and never get their due. But there’s no better song to have sex to, according to Donald, than their song “Bad & Boujee.” Really?!

The upcoming Star Wars prequel actor also said he wrote the treatment for “Atlanta” years ago when he told his brother, who was then in college, that he wanted to write his won show alongside him one day. And that they did.

Congrats Donald!

Photo: Getty

